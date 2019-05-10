Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Blair "Tom" Ulrich. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Chapel of New Life Church 633 S. Country Club Road Conway , AR View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tom" Blair Ulrich, 66, of Conway went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 6th, 2019. Tom was a handyman by trade and the owner of Unique Remodeling. He was born in Buffalo New York on July 29th, 1952 to Martha Guard and Donald Ulrich. He married his soulmate Deborah Love-Ulrich on April 25th, 2009.



He was a member of New Life Church in Conway. He is survived by his wife, Deborah of the home; children, Rikki (Bryan) Hjelden of Conway, Nason Love of Conway, Thomas Ulrich Jr. of Nashville, TN and Heather Ulrich of Saraland, Alabama. He was the dearly loved Paw Paw to Brinley and Dylan Hjelden of Conway, Jadyn, Jordyn, and Jax Ann Love of Greenbrier, Wesley Chestang and Justin Cochran of Alabama. He is also survived by his father, Donald Ulrich; his siblings, Bonnie Warner, Teresa Baldwin, and Cindy (Paul) Willson all of Buffalo, New York; a host of nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; sister-in-laws; Donna Thicksten of Conway, Patti (Lin) Fellerman of Las Vegas, NV and an innumerable amount of friends who he considered family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Guard.



He loved singing karaoke, hosting crawfish boils, gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He was a very hard worker. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



