Gene attended Greenbrier Church of Christ with his wife for many years. He devoted his life to his family and his bluegrass music. Gene also enjoyed woodworking and camping. He was known for his genuine kindness and nurturing nature. Gene was loved very much by his friends and family, who will dearly miss his big smile and warm hugs.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, son, Ron Baker, daughters, Loretta Messer and Sandy (Chuck) Bowman; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Polly Bridge; half-sisters and half-brothers; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Copperas Springs Cemetery in Guy.



Thomas Eugene "Gene" Baker, 93, of Greenbrier, AR, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born September 6, 1925 in Guy, AR to the late Ernest and Hester (Hartwick) Baker. Gene was also preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Verple Lea Baker; son-in-law, James Messer; and grandson, Brian Messer.

