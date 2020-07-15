Thomas Julian Nabholz, Sr., 87 of Conway, died Monday July 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 29, 1933, he was the son of Emil and Mary Strack Nabholz, the eleventh of twelve God-loving children. Raised on their family farm, Tom knew first-hand the blessings of family, hard work and the value of making a difference in the world. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfred, Robert, Bernard, Edmond, and sisters, Sr. Elizabeth Nabholz, Margaret McNeil, Helen Wewer, Sr. Emily Nabholz, Sr. Theresa Rose Nabholz and Elinor Rohlman.

He is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Barbara Jean, whom he adored throughout their lives together for 64 years. Their relationship exemplified what God envisioned when the sacrament of marriage was established. He is also survived by his children, Michelle Ellis (Henry) of Myrtle Beach SC, Marisa Nabholz of Bella Vista, Melinda Smith (Ed) , and Tommy Jr. (Beth) of Conway; grandchildren, Dusty Pappas of Conway (Christina), Harrison Hatfield of Denver Co, Caroline Hatfield of Detroit Mi, Thomas "Mac" Nabholz, Sloane Nolan of Conway, and Patrick Nabholz of Memphis, TN. Step-grandchildren; Lauren Smith (John) of Pine Bluff, and Alex Smith (Rachel) of Little Rock; great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Pappas and Lexie Pappas, Hallie and Ella Lawson and Annie Smith. Brother Charles Nabholz (Charlotte) of Conway. He also leaves behind a myriad of nieces and nephews that he loved and enjoyed throughout his life.

To Tom, nothing on earth mattered more than his entire extended family. He especially enjoyed hunting with his son, grandsons and nephews. He and Barbara Jean enjoyed traveling and traveled the world together. He was an avid supporter of the Arkansas Razorbacks and he took great pride in supporting the University's growth over the years. As a veteran of the Korean War, he was proud of his country and the opportunity to serve.

Tom's community was also part of his extended family. He contributed and supported Conway in any way possible. He owned and operated Nabholz Supply Company for over 40 years where he formed so many friendships with customers and employees. He was on the board of directors for Nabholz Construction Company and Nabholz Properties and he co-founded Nabholz Appraisal Inc. He was a founding member of Conway's Toad Suck Days, President of Mid-America Lumberman's Association, President of the Arkansas High School Rodeo Association, Conway Chamber of Commerce, 4-H Foundation, Optimist Club, and the Jaycees. He was a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a proud member of the "Lost Mountain Group" and was also the president-emeritus of the Five O'clock Somewhere Club.

The family cannot possibly express the extent of their love and gratitude to his caregivers. Ola McGee, Nasha Scott & Carolyn McCray cared for Tom with the love and caring of family, which they have become, and we are forever grateful to them.

He was the most loving husband, father and grandfather anyone could ever ask for. He was made of "real wood" and will be missed greatly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am, Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Conway, internment to follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum.

At this time St. Joseph Catholic Church has guidelines in place for the safety of all during the CoVid19 pandemic. All participants, including children over 10 years of age, must wear masks or other covering of their mouth and nose. All must use hand sanitizer upon arrival at the church.

The family will host "Five O'clock Somewhere" festivities at the family's home following the service.

Memorials can be made to the St. Joseph's School Endowment Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store