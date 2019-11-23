|
|
Thomas Oliver Mabry, 69, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born August 9,1950, in Conway, AR, to Thomas W. and Faydean Mabry. Thomas was preceded by his father and his infant brother, Robert Wesley Mabry.
Tom was a graduate of Conway High School, 1967. After High School, Tom excelled at Football. In 1967-68 he played for Ark. Football Super Team, Ark. Gazette Super Team, AP All State, AA All State, LCD All Central, 3AA All District Outstanding Lineman, Coach and Scholastic All American, High School All Star Game, and received a U of A Razorback Football Scholarship. In 1969, Big Shootout and Sugar Bowl with the Razorbacks. In 1971, he played in the Liberty Bowl, North South Shrine Game the All Southwest Conference with the Razorbacks. In 1972, Tom played again with the Razorbacks in the Hula Bowl, played in the Coaches All American Game, he then joined the New York Giants, went on to the Houston Oilers and played on the Memphis Commercial Appeal All South Team. After his football career, he went on to work and retire at Conway Industrial Supply.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sandra Mabry; mother, Faydean Mabry; step-daughters, Natalye (Braden) Donaldson and Kristina Chudy. Tom is survived by many other friends and relatives that love him.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00am at Roller- McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment at Crestlawn Memorial Park will be private.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 23, 2019