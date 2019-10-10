Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
Thomas Paxton Obituary
Thomas Lee Paxton of Conway, Arkansas, passed from this life on October 8th, 2019, at 87 years young. Tom was a follower of Christ, made evident by his selfless and humble heart.

Tom was born on June 9, 1932, in Sheridan, Arkansas, to the late John Arthur (Pete) and Maxine (Dial) Paxton. He graduated from high school in Prattsville, Arkansas, in 1951, which is where he met the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Mae (Stubblefield) Paxton.

After graduating from Henderson State University and serving in the US Army, he dedicated his professional life to finance, initially for 15 years at Commercial Investment Trust, and 26 years at Simmons First National Bank, where he served as Senior Vice President of the Credit Card Division.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Arthur Paxton, Jr. and a sister, Marion Edge. Survivors include his wife, Florence Mae (Stubblefield) Paxton; children Keith (Cindy) Paxton of Allen, Texas, Jeffrey Paxton of Conway, Arkansas, Mary (Scott)
Whiteaker of St. Louis, Missouri; along with grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) Crum, Toni Michelle Hardin, Emily Paxton, Alyssa Whiteaker, Thomas Paxton, and Drew Whiteaker, and great-grandchildren, Mila Moody and Isley Crum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The CALL in Faulkner County; thecallinarkansas.org or the American Baptist Association Missions; abaptist.org/missions?.

Services will be held at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home at 650 Central Landing Blvd., Conway, Arkansas, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00am followed by the service at 10:00am. Burial will be in the Philadelphia Cemetery in Prattsville, Arkansas.

Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
