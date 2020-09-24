1/
Thomas "Wayne" Padgett
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Wayne" Padgett age 59 of Conway passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born August 13, 1961 to Leon Padgett and Jean Johnson Padgett. He was a graduate of Conway High School, a member of the Conway Baptist Church and he loved riding his motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Padgett and his wife, Shelly Padgett.

Survivors include his mother, Jean Padgett; two children, Alicia Padgett-Brewer (Nick) of Conway, Anthony Padgett (Wendy) of Danville; one sister, Judy Padgett-Henry (Tavner) of Mt. Vernon; one brother, Eugene Padgett (Lisa) of Conway; two special granddaughters, Kara Brewer and Faith Padgett; large host of Friends and many nieces and nephews.

Family conducted memorial services will be held at 11:00A.M., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 5739 Hunter lane, Conway, Arkansas 72034

Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle. Online Guest Book and Condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
5739 Hunter lane
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
CORNWELL FUNERAL HOME - Dardanelle
W. 207 Quay
Dardanelle, AR 72834
(479) 229-2524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved