Thomas "Wayne" Padgett age 59 of Conway passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born August 13, 1961 to Leon Padgett and Jean Johnson Padgett. He was a graduate of Conway High School, a member of the Conway Baptist Church and he loved riding his motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Padgett and his wife, Shelly Padgett.
Survivors include his mother, Jean Padgett; two children, Alicia Padgett-Brewer (Nick) of Conway, Anthony Padgett (Wendy) of Danville; one sister, Judy Padgett-Henry (Tavner) of Mt. Vernon; one brother, Eugene Padgett (Lisa) of Conway; two special granddaughters, Kara Brewer and Faith Padgett; large host of Friends and many nieces and nephews.
Family conducted memorial services will be held at 11:00A.M., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 5739 Hunter lane, Conway, Arkansas 72034
Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle. Online Guest Book and Condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com