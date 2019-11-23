Home

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
New Life Church
633 South Country Club Road
Conway, AR
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
New Life Church
633 South Country Club Road
Conway, AR
1966 - 2019
Timothy Roland Obituary
Timothy Allen Roland was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 2, 1966, and passed from this life in Conway, Arkansas, from cancer on November 22, 2019 and is now with his Heavenly Father. Tim joined the United States Marine Corps right out of high school and served four years. He moved back to Conway in 2018 after living in California for 32 years. Tim is the beloved son of Susan Jean Jennings (Edgar) of Conway, Arkansas, and Tommy Max Roland (Kristel) of Byhalia, Mississippi.



He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Samantha Nichole Roland, three sons, Zachary Thomas Roland (Megan), granddaughter Lailani Marie-Kay Roland, and grandson Martin Joelle Garcia of Tarzana, California, Garrett Reese Roland (Bailey) currently serving in the United States Marine Corps, and Ivan Nicholas Bringino of Conway, Arkansas.

He is also survived by one sister, Tomi Sue Harris (Charles) of Searcy, Arkansas, and one brother, Jody Max Roland (Chastity) of Marion, Arkansas, as well as aunts, uncles, many cousins, and both his parents.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William Voyd and Maxville Ida Roland, Jesse William and Macel Clareen Spence, and a brother, Jesse Voyd Roland.



The Family Visitation will be at one pm with the Memorial Service at 2pm on November 26, 2019, at New Life Church, 633 South Country Club Road, Conway, Arkansas. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway. Following the burial there will be a Celebration of Life at Grace Presbyterian Church located at 1010 Hogan Lane in Conway.



Online guest book available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 23, 2019
