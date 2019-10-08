|
Timothy Ray Walker 38, of Greenbrier, AR passed away October 1, 2019. He was born September 30, 1981 in Monticello, AR. Timothy was a Baptist and was self-employed in pipeline business and served in the United States Army from January 2002 – March 2010 as a Pvt. first class and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and honored with Expert Marksman Badge.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Walker, Greenbrier, AR; Mother and stepfather, Karen and Walter Trantham, Wilmar, AR; Father and stepmother, Paul and Anita Walker, Monticello, AR; five children, Riley, Aubree, Adalyn, Cody and Jaden; two brothers, Cody (Jala) Walker, Collierville, TN and Casey (Kassie) Walker, Monticello, AR and one sister, Amy (Jamie) Wolfe, Bradley County, AR.
Graveside Service Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 1:00pm, Arkansas Veterans Cemetery, North Little Rock, AR. Memorials may be made in memory of Timothy to s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or Donor's Choice. Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Home, Dumas, AR 71639. Online guestbook: www.griffinfh.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019