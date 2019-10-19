|
Tom Negus, 63, of Conway passed away October 17, 2019. He was born October 28, 1955 in Darlington, WI to the late William and Eleanor Negus. Tom loved fishing with his wife, woodwork projects, and decorating for Holidays. He worked as a car salesman for over 35 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gordon Canon.
Tom is survived by his wife, Brenda Negus, son, Chris Martin (Ann) of Greenbrier, daughter, Tonya Chatterton (Mike) of Rogersville, MO, four grandchildren, Morgan Jones, Hunter Gould (Jami), Walker Martin and Brody Martin, sister, Tammy Negus, brothers, David Peebles and Donnie Jo Peebles, sister-in-law, Shirley Canon.
Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 19, 2019