|
|
Tom J. Smith (Tommy Joe), 70 of Greenbrier, AR was born February 8, 1949 and departed this life unexpectedly on November 8, 2019 in Conway. His parents were Loyd Smith and Velma Towery-Smith of Shirley, AR. He graduated from Clinton high school in 1967, serving his senior year as Student Council President and Editor of The Torch Yearbook. He earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Central Arkansas in 1971. During the start of his career, he met his loving wife and life partner of 46 years, Donna Alexander-Smith. They married in Mountain Home, AR in 1973 and launched a wonderful life together. He spent most of his profession as the Administrator of Accounting for the State of Arkansas in the Department of Finance and Administration in Little Rock.
Tom was a very special, hardworking and honorable man. He was a country boy raised on his family farm in Clinton. He enjoyed cattle, auctions and Bluegrass music. Our Dad was always our guiding light; he loved "his girls," camaraderie with relatives and friends of many capacities, and time with his adoring dogs. "Papa Bear" also cherished time with his beloved grandchildren. In retirement he enjoyed farming, gardening, cooking and gallivanting across the beautiful Arkansas countryside. He was a prankster and well known for his genuine sense of humor and generosity.
He is survived by his wife Donna; daughters Allison Smith-Thompson (Dustin) and Whitney Smith-Knight (Randy); brothers Charles Smith (Glenda) and Edward Smith of Clinton; grandchildren Haley, Katlyn and Tanner Thompson; and many loving relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Jeff Smith, and granddaughter Tyler Thompson.
A memorial celebration of Tom's life is scheduled at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier on Saturday, November 16, with visitation at 9AM, service at 10AM and burial at Pee Dee Cemetery next to the family farm. Donations honoring Tom may be made to the Humane Society.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019