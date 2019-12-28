|
Tommye (Harmon) Evans Gwin, 84, of Mayflower, AR, passed away, Thursday, December 26, 2019, from a long battle with liver disease. She spent her last days on Earth at home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 6, 1935, to the late Jessie J. and Lessie (Sutterfield) Harmon.
Tommye was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Donald Gwin; sister, Ann Kirby; granddaughter, Kymberly Hardin; grandson, Gabriel Lane Homsley; great-grandson, Jessie Lane Evans, and Raymond G. Evans, the father of her 5 children.
She leaves behind a daughter, Pam Hensley (Terry) of Mayflower, AR; 4 sons, Randy, Bobby and Craig Evans all of SpringHill, AR, and Todd Evans of Morgan, AR; a step-daughter, Elizabeth Homsley of Judsonia; a step-son, Don Gwin, Jr. (Ramona) of Stafford, VA, and a sister, Marie Ball (Jerry); 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and other loving family members.
Tommye was a member of the Mayflower Church of Christ. She was a graduate of the class of 1951 at Greenbrier High School. She loved to bowl and served as Vice President and then President of the Arkansas Jr. Bowling Association for 25 years and was selected for the Conway Women's Bowling Hall of Fame.
A visitation will be on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, from 6-8:00pm. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10:00am, in the Chapel of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with Jack Shock presiding. Tommye's final interment will be in the Martinville Cemetery (Martinville community), Damascus, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019