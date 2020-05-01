Toy Clifton "Buddy" Beene
1959 - 2020
Toy Clifton "Buddy" Beene Jr., 61, of Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away on April 29, 2020. He was born in Conway, Arkansas on February 18, 1959 to Toy Clifton Beene Sr. and Kathleen Hance Beene.

He is preceded in death by his father, Toy Clifton Beene Sr.; son, Buddy Allen Beene; and sister, Donna Gustafson.

Buddy is survived by Karen J. Beene; son, Junior Upchurch; step-daughters, Donna Williams, Tamela Williams; brothers, William "Sonny" (Diana) Beene, and Tony (Linda) Beene; sisters, Peggy Burns, Nita Davis, Patricia Gibson, and Diane Putt; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Graveside service will be at 10:00am on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Republican Cemetery.

Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Republican Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
