Travis Benjamin White, 96, of Conway passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born August 15, 1924 in Drew County, Arkansas to the late, Monroe and Maggie (Brown) White. Travis was a WWII Navy veteran and owner and operator of Conway Barber Shop for 34 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as an active deacon. Travis was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 73 years, Helen Christine Baker White and brother, William White.
Survivors include his son, David (Kathy) White of Coppell, Texas; daughter Karen (Jack Jr.) Jumper of Conway; grandchildren, Jack (Kelly) Jumper, III of Vilonia; Alison Jumper (Jon Bitler) of Fayetteville; Spencer (Leigh) White of Coppell, Texas; Lindsey (Scott Podsednik) White of Colleyville, Texas; great grandchildren, Cody (Brittnee) of Conway, Lukas and Kellan of Vilonia, and Fowler and Gage of Coppell, Texas; and sisters, Inez Thomas and Nell Grimes both of Conway, Ethel Stiles of Lake City, Florida and Marjorie Craig of Drew County.
There will be a Private Family Graveside Service.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway