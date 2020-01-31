Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Conway, AR
2020 - 2020
Trenton Shepherd Obituary
Trenton was the first son of April Denise Morgan and Dedrick Ra'Shad Shepherd. He was also the first grandson of both immediate families. Trenton was expected to be born June of 2020, but peacefully made his arrival on January 25, 2020 at 10:01 p.m. Trenton will be forever remembered and loved.

Loved By: Both parents, four grandparents, four aunts, and one uncle.  
A graveside service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, February 1st at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020
