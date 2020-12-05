Tressie Loy Spears, 98, of Greenbrier went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born July 29, 1922 in Greenbrier, AR to the late Leonard and Alice Reynolds. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, W. S. Spears, brothers; Harley, Earnest, Doyle, and Charles "Cotton" sisters; Vernie Tippit and Patty Smith, and her grandson, Ricky McCarley.

"Though the Rose has wilted……..It shall bloom again"

Tressie was a Godly woman who served her family as a homemaker, seastress, gardener and baker. She could make the best chicken and dressing, you have ever tasted, kept the cookie jar filled with homemade cookies, and worked tirelessly to love and care for her family. She supported her husband, W.S. in his mission work and was an exemplary pastor's wife, who loved to share the Word of God with those around her. According to Tyler and Tara she could make the best pancakes. Always had cookies for the grandkids and for Jason and Emily when they got off the bus. These memories will live forever in the hearts of her children and grandchildren.

Tressie is survived by her children; Eldon Spears (Barbara), Randy Spears (Judy) and Rita Birchfield (Chuck), 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, her sister, Milgean Barton, brother, Harrell Dean Reynolds and many other numerous family members, friends and church members. She genuinely loved her church family.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, Sunday December 6, 2020 at Republican Cemetery in Greenbrier.

