Troy Bishop, 82, of Benton, died peacefully at his home on Friday, April 19 2019. He was born April 20, 1936 in Vilonia, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents, David A. and Virgie Crowell Bishop; wife, Ladonna Gail Bishop, and son, David Alan Bishop.
He is survived by his children, Jeff Bishop, Jennifer Schlesier, and Gail Bishop; granddaughters, Magen Schlesier, Lauren Schlesier, and Bailey Bishop; and great-grandson, Jove Schlesier. He is also survived by his special dog, Tiki.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019, at Spring Creek Baptist Church @ 19200 Interstate 30 N, Benton, AR 72019 with Rev. Carl Richey officiating.
