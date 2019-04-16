Unice Faye Porchay

Unice Faye Porchay, 70, of Morrilton, passed away March 26, 2019. Celebration of life service: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 12:00 noon at Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 728 Mt. Olive Rd., Plumerville. Visitation: Friday , April 5, 2019, 1:00pm-6:00pm at Veasley Funeral Home. Committal service and final resting place: Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019
