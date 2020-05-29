Velda M Bearden
1921 - 2020
Velda M. Bearden
Velda M. Bearden of Conway, AR, entered into eternal life on Wednesday May 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Estella Mabry, brothers, Kermit and Cyril Mabry, and her husband Donald Bearden along with many other family members.
Velda is survived by her son John Bearden, daughter-in-law Pamela Bearden and her granddaughter Hailey Bearden along with nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was born March 3, 1921 in Holland AR, and became a beloved educator and follower of God. She taught at Mount Vernon, Crossett, Greenbrier, and North Little Rock schools. During WWII she worked for Ford, Bacon Davis Ammunition Plant in Jacksonville. She was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church and was an active member in Sunday school.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday May 29, 2020 at 2:00PM at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local school.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Crestlawn Memorial Park
