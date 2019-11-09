|
|
Mrs. Velma Pauline Cain, 89, of Twin Groves, AR, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born September 13, 1930, in Clinton, AR. She is preceded in death by her parents, Nettie Marie (Martin) Jones and Moses Jones; one sister, Eliminia Cox; one brother, David Jones, and one niece, Lillian Mae Tatum.
Velma professed a hope in Christ as an early age at Mt. View Baptist Church in Clinton, AR. After her marriage to her loving husband, Delmo Cain, she moved her membership to Solomon Grove Baptist Church in Twin Groves, AR, where she was a member of the choir and remained a faithful member until her health started to fail.
Velma worked at the Conway Human Development Center in Conway, AR. She retired after 30 years of service. She loved to sew and to garden, especially her flowers. She also loved to listen to gospel music.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Delmo Cain; two daughters, Dorinda Erby (Paul), Tina Miller (Lurand) both of Conway, AR; six sons, James Cain (Mary), Weldon Cain, Delmo Cain, Jr. (Natalie) all of Twin Groves, AR, Benny Cain (Brenda) of Springfield, AR, David Cain (Levada) of Plumerville, AR, and John Cain (Carmelita) of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Mrs. Velma will be available for viewing, Friday, November 15th between the hours of 8:00am and 9:00pm at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A funeral service will be at 11:00am, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Solomon Grove Baptist Church in Twin Groves, AR, interment to follow at Solomon Grove Cemetery.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019