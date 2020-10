Or Copy this URL to Share

Velma Lee Harris, Sr., age 85 of Plumerville, Arkansas passed away

Thursday, October 22, 2020.



Graveside service is 10:00 A.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Solomon Grove

Baptist Church Cemetery in Damascus.







Walk through viewing will be Wednesday from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at

Wilson & Jarrett Funeral Home in Morrilton.







Masks are required.

