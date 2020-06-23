Vera Marie Loyd, 82, of Williams, CA, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born September 14, 1932 in Fairfield, CA to the late Nathan and Mildred Crow Flowers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Leon Loyd and brothers, Jewell Flowers and Eugene Flowers.
Vera is survived by her sons, Mark Johnson and Steven Johnson of California, her sister, Judy Rivera of Stockton, CA, granddaughter Brianna of Oregon and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be at 10am Wednesday June 24th at Naylor Cemetery.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.