Verlon 'V.K." Starkey, 89 of Conway was born December 4, 1929 and passed away on November 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Nell Starkey his parents Will Starkey and Edith Adcock Starkey, his brothers, Oral Starkey, James David Starkey, Oid Starkey, Jack Starkey, Hulen Starkey, Jim Starkey, Truman Starkey, Dalton Starkey and his sister Lola Mae Starkey as well a one grandson.
He is survived by his children Karen Lachowsky (Steve) of Conway, Kim Robson (Terry) of TX, Kenny Starkey (Marci) of Greenbrier and Kelly McNinch (Dale) of Enola. Other survivors include his sisters Evelyn Burnett (Eddie) of Greenbrier and Dorothy Herzer of Conway and 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Mr. Starkey worked for many years with his brothers in the construction business in Starkey Construction from 1962-1986. He was a hard working family man who served in the Army and was of Baptist faith.
A grave side service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Conway Healthcare and Rehab Center, Activities Director, 2603 Dave Ward Dr., 72034 in Conway. Arrangements by Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home. www.griffinleggettconway.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019