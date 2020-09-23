1/
Vernell Aeilts
1923 - 2020
Vernell Aeilts, 97, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born July 13, 1923, in Mt. Vernon, AR, to the late Sam and Delma (Henry) Johnson. Vernell was also preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Harry Edward Aeilts; sister, RayeBelle Johnson; and son, Michael Edward Aeilts.
Vernell was a faithful member of the Salem United Methodist Church in Conway. She devoted her life to the Lord and her family. Vernell worked for the Stuttgart Public Schools for 21 years as their school lunch supervisor. She was a strong willed lady who loved to work in her vegetable garden as well as her flower beds and sew clothes and quilts for her family. She will be dearly missed by her family.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; daughter, Teresa (Aeilts) Fortner (Jim) of North Little Rock, AR, daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Aeilts of Conway, AR; grandchildren, Michael Frederick Aeilts of Conway, AR, Benjamin James Aeilts (Kim) of Conway, AR, Stephanie Ann (Aeilts) Strain (Jay) of Quitman, AR, Victoria Teresa Fortner of North Little Rock, AR, and Rebekkah Catherine Fortner of North Little Rock, AR; and great-grandchildren, Cody James Strain, Jasper Dirk Strain both of Quitman, AR, and Logan Aeilts of Conway, AR.
Funeral service will be at 11:00am, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Salem United Methodist Church in Conway with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
SEP
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
