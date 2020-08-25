1/1
Vickey Sue Pearce
1952 - 2020
Vickey Sue Pearce born December 24, 1952, went to be with the Lord August 22, 2020. Born to Major ""Buddy"" and Alphalee Owens, she was a lifelong resident of Conway.
Vickey is preceded in death by her parents, Buddy and Alphalee, brothers, Jimmy Willford, Michael and Thomas Owens.
Survivors are her husband, Lewis Wayne Pearce, Sr., son, Wayne Pearce, Jr. (Shannon), daughter, Ladawn Davis (Richard), granddaughters, Victoria and Parinda Davis, brothers, Daniel and Paul Owens, sister, Reba Owens, and sisters in law, Marie Mace Owens and Jolene Fullen.
Thank you to First Responders, ER Doctors and nurses and Conway Regional Hospital and nursing staff. Also, ICU East for the excellent care rendered to Vickey, God bless you all.
A general visitation will be 5pm to 9pm, August 25, 2020, with the family present from 6pm to 8pm, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway. A graveside service will be held at 1pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Crestlawn Memorial Park, with Pastor Rick Greer officiating.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.

Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
