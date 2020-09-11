Ann Schaa died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the age of 84, in Conway, AR. She had been an Airman in the U.S. Air Force, a housewife, a mother, and an aide at the Arkansas Children's Colony in Conway.

Ann was born March 23, 1936, in Sedgewickville, MO, to Ishmael Duel and Audrey (Ayers) Statler, from Bollinger County, MO.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James; their son Bruce (Wendy) of Hillsboro, NM; their daughter Ruth of Pocahontas, AR; three sisters Sammie (Jerry) Henson of Parkville, MO, Maye Hohenwater of Buck, PA, and Keron Burget of Buffalo, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mayme Rutherford of Godfrey, IL, and Sheron Carter of Holtwood, PA; and her two brothers, Charlie Statler of La Monte, MO, and George Statler of Memphis, TN.

Ann graduated from Jackson High School, Jackson, MO, in 1954. She decided that she wanted to see the world, so with her uncle's guidance, she joined the U.S. Air Force. Her military basic training was at Lackland AFB, TX. Her first military assignment was with the medical facility at Lackland, where she met her husband-to-be. They toured the world, and most of the United States, as a military family and during their retirement years.

With her husband, she walked miles in Conway for daily exercise, and the couple became known as the "walkers." Renovation crews would invite her and her husband to tour the houses that were being remodeled.

A memorial service will be held at the National Military Cemetery in Fort Smith, AR, after the Covid-19 health crisis has been abated to a safe level.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Air Force Memorial or the Women in Military Service for America Memorial, both in Arlington, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store