|
|
Virginia M. Holt, age 78, of Conway departed this life November 13, 2019. Her destination was Heaven. Virginia was born October 21, 1941 in North Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Milton and Helen Marie Tackett Southerland. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, a devote Christian and a member of Saltillo Heights Baptist Church in Conway. She retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in United States Army Reserves. Virginia was compassionate and kind and had an overflowing love for her family. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Julia Cagle and Cathleen Cagle; brother, Troy Southerland; and daughter, Sherry Lynn Dye.
Survivors include her husband, George Holt of the home; son, Miles Kevin Dye; step-sons, Terry Holt, Jeffrey Holt, and Jamie Holt; grandchildren, Michael Keith Dye, Matthew Kyle Dye, Hunter Holt, Caitlin Breeding, Tanner Holt, Morgan Richard, Davis Holt, Bailey Holt, and Melanie Utley; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Southerland; and sisters, Minnie Boykin and Dorothy Davis.
Funeral services were 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Saltillo Heights Baptist Church in Conway. Entombment followed at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Jacksonville. Visitation was prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home. (501) 982-2136. www.mooresjacksonvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019