Virginia Louise Ward Brown went to be with her Lord on September 15, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1928, in Conway, Arkansas, the only child of Oscar Paul "Jack" and Myrtle White Ward. She was married to Homer A. Brown, Jr. from 1953 until his death in 2003.



She is survived by daughters, Jackie (Van) Lamar and Kathy (Robert) Linder; her grand-children, Stephanie Lamar (Christopher) Grinder, Adrienne Lamar (Phillip) Bumpers, Kristen Linder (Nicholas) Marchica, Erik Linder, and great-grandchildren, Madeleine Grinder, Audrey Bumpers. Nicholas Marchica III and Vincent Marchica.



She attended school at the ASTC Training School and Ellen Smith Elementary, and was valedictorian of her class at Conway High School in 1945. She attended college at Bethany Nazarene College in Oklahoma and received both a BSE and an MSE in mathematics at Arkansas State Teachers College (UCA).



Mrs. Brown was a math teacher for 32 years, spending the bulk of her career at Conway High School, where she was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1986. She also taught in Vilonia, Russellville, Rayville, Louisiana, and at ASTC. She attended summer courses in computer programming and started the first computer programming course at Conway High School in 1983.



Virginia was a member of First United Methodist Church Conway, the Round Table Sunday School Class, and Amity. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over 50 years, achieving the Order of the Rose and named Arkansas State Girl of the Year in 1965. She was a member of Faulkner County Retired Teachers, Kappa Kappa Iota, and the Women's Golf Association at Conway Country Club.



An avid golfer, she and husband Homer participated in couples golf tournaments all over Arkansas and attended golf schools in Florida. She loved to travel, play bridge, sew, crochet, quilt and knit. She loved UCA Bears sports, was a member of the Purple Circle and the UCA Alumni Association. In later years, she enjoyed dancing at Conway Senior Citizens.



The family wishes to express gratitude to Mrs. Brown's caregivers at the Heritage Living Center (300 Hall) and Arkansas Hospice.

Memorials may be sent to Conway First United Methodist Church or to the UCA Foundation, Homer Brown Band Scholarship Fund.



A graveside service will be held, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:30am at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store