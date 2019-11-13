|
|
Voisy Maxine Perkins (Mullenax) Heathcott, 93, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born January 28, 1926, in Ratcliff, AR, to the late Clarence E. and Esther (Ostendorf) Perkins. Voisy was preceded in death by her first husband, D.E. (Boe) Mullenax; her second husband, Gwendol Heathcott; her brother, Clarence W. "Sonny" Perkins; her daughter, Janis Roper of Charleston, and an infant brother.
Voisy was a loving mother and grandmother to her children. She loved family meals and family get-togethers where she shared her pecan pie and pound cake. Voisy was an early member of 1st assembly of God Church in Conway, where she taught Sunday school and worshipped during her life in Conway. In 1987, Voisy and Gwendol moved back to the Paris, AR, and began a retirement of travel and sharing favorite pastimes of quilting, bingo, and cards with their friends. She attended Charleston First Freewill Baptist Church with her family.
Voisy is survived by her two sons, James Mullenax (Charlene) and Mark Mullenax (Gayle) both of Conway; her daughter, Marilyn Denton of Charleston, AR; two sisters, Christine Willmuth and Mureau Graham both of Conway; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, plus several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Bowery Cemetery Fund.
Funeral service will be at 1:00pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway. After the interment family will receive friends and relatives at 36A Dendron Street in Conway.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019