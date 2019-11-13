Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Voisy Heathcott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Voisy Heathcott


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Voisy Heathcott Obituary
Voisy Maxine Perkins (Mullenax) Heathcott, 93, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born January 28, 1926, in Ratcliff, AR, to the late Clarence E. and Esther (Ostendorf) Perkins. Voisy was preceded in death by her first husband, D.E. (Boe) Mullenax; her second husband, Gwendol Heathcott; her brother, Clarence W. "Sonny" Perkins; her daughter, Janis Roper of Charleston, and an infant brother.
Voisy was a loving mother and grandmother to her children. She loved family meals and family get-togethers where she shared her pecan pie and pound cake. Voisy was an early member of 1st assembly of God Church in Conway, where she taught Sunday school and worshipped during her life in Conway. In 1987, Voisy and Gwendol moved back to the Paris, AR, and began a retirement of travel and sharing favorite pastimes of quilting, bingo, and cards with their friends. She attended Charleston First Freewill Baptist Church with her family.
Voisy is survived by her two sons, James Mullenax (Charlene) and Mark Mullenax (Gayle) both of Conway; her daughter, Marilyn Denton of Charleston, AR; two sisters, Christine Willmuth and Mureau Graham both of Conway; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, plus several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Bowery Cemetery Fund.
Funeral service will be at 1:00pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway. After the interment family will receive friends and relatives at 36A Dendron Street in Conway.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Voisy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -