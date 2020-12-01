Walter Douglas Overstreet, 77, of Conway, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born on Sunday, October 31, 1943 in Marshall, Arkansas to the late Robert and Velma Raines Overstreet.
Mr. Overstreet worked at Falcon Jet in Little Rock for 37 years and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He love hunting and four wheeling and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Willie and David Overstreet; and two half -sisters, Sally Rains and Abby Kimbrell.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 28 years Violet Overstreet of the home; son, Jason Overstreet of North Little Rock; daughter, Melissa (Overstreet) Zawislak of Mountain Home; a granddaughter; three brothers, Troy (Ava) Overstreet of Clinton, Thomas Overstreet of Leslie and Robert (Shirley) Overstreet of Marshall; a sister, Gladys Gabrielian of Newport Beach, California; and a host of other family and friends.
Cremation services by Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway