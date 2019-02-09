Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Walter Lynn Mosley, Jr., was born December 20, 1960, in Hattiesburg, MS. He grew up with his family in Louisiana and later in Texas. He studied art at Texas Christian University and San Jose State University before heading to study at the Art Students League of New York. He studied, created, and taught art in his New York community for over 30 years. (See



He is survived by his mother, Mary Hardy Mosley of Conway, AR; his father, Walter Lynn Mosley, Sr., of San Francisco, CA; as well as his sister, Molly Mosley-Goren of Chicago; and his brother, Rusty Mosley of Conway, AR. He also is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends and supporters.



Walter Lynn Mosley, Jr., was born December 20, 1960, in Hattiesburg, MS. He grew up with his family in Louisiana and later in Texas. He studied art at Texas Christian University and San Jose State University before heading to study at the Art Students League of New York. He studied, created, and taught art in his New York community for over 30 years. (See walterlynnmosley.com. ) He taught art at the Lincoln Square Center, remained a member of the Art Students League, and exhibited regularly at the Salmagundi Club in Manhattan. He was a faithful member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church of New York, and loved being involved with his Community Groups and other ministries in the church. After a courageous battle with cancer, Walter passed away early Tuesday morning, February 5, 2019.He is survived by his mother, Mary Hardy Mosley of Conway, AR; his father, Walter Lynn Mosley, Sr., of San Francisco, CA; as well as his sister, Molly Mosley-Goren of Chicago; and his brother, Rusty Mosley of Conway, AR. He also is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends and supporters.His family will be holding a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that any donations be given to local artists and faith communities in his honor. Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 9, 2019

