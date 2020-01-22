|
Wanda Ann Adams on January 16, 2020, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven. She was born on February 2, 1941 in Conway, AR to Charles and Emma Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David Adams, three children, Lawanna Jensen, Pamela Pace, Lynn Pace-DeJesus, and brother, Gerald Martin.
She ran a daycare business, Miss Wanda's Wee Ones, in Mayflower, AR. She retired due to illness. She moved to Hutchinson, Kansas with her sister, Charlene Runge.
She is survived by a brother, Ray and Helen Martin of Raymore, MO, sister, Charlene Runge of Hutchinson, KS, brother, Charles Irvin and Sue Martin of Blackwell, OK, daughter, Summerdawn Adams of Conway, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She loved being around family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 7pm to 9pm, Friday, January 24th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral services will be held at 1pm Saturday at the funeral home, with Bryan Jensen officiating. Burial will follow at Mayflower cemetery.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020