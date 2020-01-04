Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Rae Morgan


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Rae Morgan Obituary
Wanda Rae Morgan, 84, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born December 5, 1935, in Phoenix, AR, to the late Beldon and Evaline (Barrett) Willcut. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years, Carroll Dean Morgan; 9 brothers and sisters, and her son-in-law, Blue Gefroh.
Wanda was a military spouse who supported her husband and young children through multiple deployments. She was her children's rock and foundation, her entire families' number one cheerleader. She encouraged every pursuit, talent and interest in every person who called her Granny. She was loved beyond measure and her love for us was absolute and unconditional. Granny will be forever missed by all those fortunate to have known her.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; son, Brian Dean Morgan (Brenda) of Greenbrier; daughters, Evalyn Ruth Morgan, Renee D'Ann Brown (Jack), and Gail Doreen Gefroh all of Conway; grandchildren, Bethany, Brandi, Hannah, Clayton, Brian, Grace and Noah; great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Brandon, and a host of other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A Celebration of Life will be 10:00am, Monday, January 6, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -