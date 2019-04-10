Wayne Hamilton, Jr., 90, of Sherwood, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born August 2, 1928 in Childress, TX to the late Perney Wayne Hamilton, Sr. and Orta Stephens Hamilton. Wayne was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Little and Barbara Prince.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Hamilton Jr.
Wayne was a member of Mayflower Lakeside Assembly of God and served on the Deacon board. He was employed as a registered nurse from 1957 until his retirement. Wayne was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and reading. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 64 years, Lavida, sons, Jesse Hamilton (Karin) and Keith Hamilton (Amber), daughters, Jan Coleman (Mark) and Diane Hamilton, 6 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, brothers, Nath Hamilton (Sue) and Aaron Hamilton (Karen), sister, Naomi Goodyear, one sister-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and a very good friend of more than 50 years, Woody Hall (Jerri).
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 9th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, with funeral service following at 10 a.m. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019