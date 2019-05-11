Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Welthie (Wofford) Faulk. View Sign Service Information Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 (501)-327-7727 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Central Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Central Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Welthie Faulk, 100, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born August 1, 1918 in Wooster, AR to the late Thomas Boyd Wofford and Elizabeth Caroline Goff Wofford. Welthie was also preceded in death by her husband, E. D. Faulk, three brothers and three sisters.



Left to cherish her memory is one son, Gary Faulk (Cindy) and one daughter, Carolyn Turner (Jim), 6 grandchildren, Julie Maxey, Eric Turner, Jammy Turner, Kory Faulk, Kris Faulk, Kelly Lovell, and 12 great-grandchildren.



Welthie was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church, a homemaker and owner of the General Store at Shady Grove. She was a very humble and content person that saw the beauty in the smallest of things.



Visitation will be at 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 14th with funeral service following at 1 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. Pastor Don Chandler will be officiating. A private family burial service will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Greenbrier.



The family would like to offer a special thank you to Lynda Pool and Melissa Hight for the compassionate care they provided.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry at Central Baptist Church, 3333 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, AR.



Online guest book: Welthie Faulk, 100, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born August 1, 1918 in Wooster, AR to the late Thomas Boyd Wofford and Elizabeth Caroline Goff Wofford. Welthie was also preceded in death by her husband, E. D. Faulk, three brothers and three sisters.Left to cherish her memory is one son, Gary Faulk (Cindy) and one daughter, Carolyn Turner (Jim), 6 grandchildren, Julie Maxey, Eric Turner, Jammy Turner, Kory Faulk, Kris Faulk, Kelly Lovell, and 12 great-grandchildren.Welthie was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church, a homemaker and owner of the General Store at Shady Grove. She was a very humble and content person that saw the beauty in the smallest of things.Visitation will be at 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 14th with funeral service following at 1 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. Pastor Don Chandler will be officiating. A private family burial service will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Greenbrier.The family would like to offer a special thank you to Lynda Pool and Melissa Hight for the compassionate care they provided.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry at Central Baptist Church, 3333 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, AR.Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close