Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Conway, AR
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Conway, AR
Wilbert Otto Bormann


1929 - 2020
Wilbert Otto Bormann Obituary
Wilbert Otto Bormann born August 22, 1929 in Ziegler, IL to Edward E. and Freida Buse Bormann passed away Thursday, February 6th.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Freida Bormann and two brothers, Lavern Bormann and Gerald Carl Bormann, Wife of 48 years, Beverly Bollman Bormann, and son, Richard Jerrald Bormann.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Burson Bormann, one daughter, Michele Peirce Gray, a stepdaughter, Shelley Burson Cousins of Bryant, AR and stepson, John Robert Burson (Kelly) of Houston, TX, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one daughter in law, Kathy Bormann.

He was a graduate of Rosemond High School in 1947 and Eastern Illinois University in 1956. He served in the United States Navy from 1951-1954. He was married in 1951 to Beverly Bollman of Nokomis, IL and worked 28 years for IBM in Rochester, MN from 1956-1984, retiring at age 55 years and moved to Greers Ferry, Arkansas.  In 2002 he married his current wife, Carolyn Sue Burson Bormann. Wil enjoyed 30 years of RVing Traveling all the states except Hawaii, he also visited Mexico, Canada, and the Arctic Circle.

Visitation will be at 10am, Monday, February 10th at Grace United Methodist Church in Conway, with funeral service following at 11am. Burial with military honors will follow at Cleburne County Memorial Gardens in Heber Springs.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020
