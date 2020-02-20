|
|
Wilburn Wayne Brewer
Age 72 of Heber Springs passed from this earth on Monday February 17, 2020. He was born June 9, 1947 to the late John and June Brewer. Wilburn was also predeceased by his sister Deborah Johnson. He is survived by his siblings, George (Jackie) Brewer of Pine Bluff, Carroll Brewer of Heber Springs, Elaine Fletcher of Rogers, Jackie Hewitt of Heber Springs and John D. Brewer of Ft. Smith. After Wilburn attended Sheridan High School he joined the US Army and served in Seoul, Korea. Throughout his life he enjoyed many hobbies, golf, bowling, watching sports & movies, reading books on various subjects and listening to all kinds of music. He loved surprising family and friends with interesting gifts. His sense of humor (at times) seemed a "little twisted". There was a quiet part of him that he didn't share with anyone, he just kept us guessing. Wilburn was a big guy with a big heart that did nothing halfway! We will miss him "BIG TIME".
Funeral service will be held Monday February 24, 2020 9:00 AM at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, 72034. Burial will follow with military Honors in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 West Maryland Avenue, North Little Rock, 72120
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020