Willard E. Glover, 89, of Greenbrier, AR, went to be with the Lord, Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born April 25, 1930 in Greenbrier, AR, to the late Sam and Johnnie (May) Glover. Willard was also preceded in death by his wife, Vonetta (Freeman) Glover; and 5 siblings.
Willard is survived by his loving family, his wife, Luverne (Sams) Glover; sons, Tommy Glover of Greenbrier, AR, and John Glover (Penny) of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Nancy Aycock (Kenneth) of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Hunter Glover (Carie), Rex Glover (Randie), Chelsea Passarelli (Darrin), Blake Glover (Shannon), Sara Mixon (Cody), and Lyle Godwin; great-grandchildren, Sharady, Colt, Madison, Raylee, Riley, Paxton, Blakely, Paisley, Malachi, Calden, Lukas, Maddox and Ridley; siblings, Lola Mae Brown, Mary Anne Freeman, Sue Seay and Wilburn Wade Glover; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 10:00am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Church of the Nazarene in Greenbrier with visitation one-hour prior, interment to follow at Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019