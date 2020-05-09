William Wayne Stone Obituary



On May 7, William Wayne (Bill, Billo) Stone, age 89, died in Conway, AR. Born in Conway, AR to William Mont Stone and Lessie Cart Stone, Billo was one of six children. He is preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Carolyn Stone, son Gary Stone, second wife, Patricia Stone, sisters Bobbye Joyner, Rose June Graham, Molly O'Kelley, and Glynda Stone. He is survived by his daughter Karen Stone of St. Louis, MO, Randy Stone (Lolly) of Dallas, TX, Cliff Stone (Linda) of Richmond, VA, brother, Jim Stone of Conway, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and six step-children.



Bill worked for Unit Structures and then Koppers Company as a manager until his retirement, living in Magnolia, AR, Seattle, WA, North Little Rock, AR and Richmond, VA.



Bill proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict, serving as a medic. He was at Kimpo air base near Seoul, South Korea on September 21, 1953 when a Russian MIG plane land at his base, piloted by defecting North Korean pilot Senior Lieutenant No Kum-Sok. Years later, Bill enjoyed reading a book about the defection, A Mig-15 to Freedom. He tried to find time to watch his favorite TV show, M.A.S.H. most evenings.



Bill moved back to Conway to retire and enjoyed golf, gardening (especially raising blackberries and blueberries), walking every day and traveling to all 50 states as well as many other countries,. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church of Conway. He volunteered regularly at the food pantry and provided free tax help for seniors for many years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and rarely missed watching a game.



A gravesite service will be held on Monday, May 11, 10:00 a.m., at Stone Cemetery beside Cadron Ridge Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Hope. Arrangement entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home.



