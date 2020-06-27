William "Bill" Bomkamp
1941 - 2020
William "Bill" Bomkamp, 79, of Greenbrier, AR, formerly of Madison, Wisconsin, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born January 11, 1941, in Highland, WI, to the late Urban and Eleanor (Imhoff) Bomkamp. Bill was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bob Bomkamp and Don Bomkamp; his sister, Judy Halverson, and his grandson, Matthew Koratko.
Bill had three daughters while married to (Jean Schlump) in Madison, WI. Bill enjoyed taking his family on road trips and discovering national parks. To his grandchildren, he was "Pa". Tradition was for Pa to take his beloved grandsons fishing and hunting. He loved all things outdoors. He was a hunting and fishing enthusiast, traveling across the US and Canada to fulfill his passion. Among other things, he was an American hero-an Army Veteran. Bill was also a devout catholic and member of St. Dennis Catholic Church in Madison. 
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Cindy Koratko of Stoughton, WI, Sandy McDougal of Heber Springs, AR, and Gina Dresser of Conway, AR; grandchildren, Amber Wenger (Alex), Hannah Dresser, Alex Koratko, Colin Koratko and Ethan Dresser; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Christopher, and other family and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Seeds of Love in Greenbrier, AR, for the love, support and care given to Bill during this time.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
