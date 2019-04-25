William "Bill" Dwayne Kincannon, 81, of Quitman, AR, went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2019. He was born May 17, 1937 in Jerusalem, AR to the late Rube and Ollie (Porter) Kincannon. Bill was also preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Lee and Mary Huffman; brother, Johnny Kincannon, and his first wife, Margaret (Moncrief) Kincannon.
Bill served in the Strategic Air Command stationed in Maryland in the U. S. Army. He retired as a supervisor from Kimberly Clark after many years. Bill devoted his life to his family. He enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors. He loved spending time with his family especially, his grandchildren that meant the world to him. Bill was loved very much by his friends and family, who will dearly miss his kindness and encouraging words.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, his wife, Janice Kincannon of Quitman, stepsons, Billy (Donna) Bradke and David (Dawn) Bradke; 3 grandchildren, Brandon, Kaitlyn and Taylor Bradke; sister, Gladys McCracken of Moreland; sister-in-laws, Ruth, Alice, Gayle (Lewis), Pat and Debbie; and brother-in-laws, Carthel (Barbarba), Ricky (Joan) and Tommy (Paula); several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27th at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Jerusalem, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019