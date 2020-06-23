Lieutenant Colonel William Mitchell "Bill" Ledbetter, aged 94 of Conway, died on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born in Marinette, Wisconsin on March 14, 1926. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Clara Ledbetter; his son, William Mitchell Ledbetter, Jr.; daughters Diane Ledbetter, Lauralee Ledbetter, and Karen Ledbetter-Taylor; adopted grandchildren Alice Ledbetter-West (Matt), Daniel Ledbetter (Anna), and April Ledbetter-Blackburn (Justin); grandchildren Corey Ledbetter, Dr. Amy Taylor, and Laini Taylor; great grandchild William Warner Ledbetter; sister-in-law Beverly Ledbetter; as well as several cousins, nephews, and nieces.



He is predeceased by his parents Arvor M. Ledbetter and Hildur Ledbetter; in-laws Horace and Mary Nation; sister Emily Montgomery (Howard); brothers Arvor Ledbetter, Jr. and Edwin "Bud" Ledbetter; brother-in-law Thomas Nation (Joann).



He joined the Air Force in 1944 (WWII) and worked as a control tower operator. Some of his other jobs were company commander, provost marshal, and a recruiting and retention officer. He was involved in stocks, securities, and insurance sales. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Conway. He attended Conway High School and Arkansas State Teachers College (UCA) and supported the Wampus Cats, UCA Bears, and the Arkansas Razorbacks throughout his life. He was known to be seen at Oaklawn Park in the spring. Bill loved people and enjoyed friendly conversation with everyone he met. He was always heard singing "old soldiers never die, they only fade away." At a ripe old age, his body slowly faded away but he will not fade from the memories of those who knew and loved him. All that knew him were truly blessed to have known him and will miss him terribly.



The family would like to thank Conway Regional, Salem Place, Banister-Lieblong Clinic, and special thanks to Dr. Lander Smith, his longtime doctor and friend.



Funeral Services will be 10:00am, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is 5:30-7:30pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the funeral home.



Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.

