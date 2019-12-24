|
|
William "Bill" Sidney Bell, Sr. passed away on December 19, 2019, at the Tennessee State Veterans' Homes in Humboldt, Tennessee. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee., on May 8, 1924. His parents were Sidney R. and Lizzie Lou (Cocke) Bell. He was reared in Memphis, Paducah, and Little Rock where he graduated from Catholic High in 1943. After graduation, he joined the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a togglier on a B17 in the 8th Air Force. He flew on the last mission of WWII and he was in London when the war was declared over on his birthday in 1945.
When he returned from the war, he was a student at Hendrix College where he met Kathleen Strickland. They were married on August 24, 1947, and celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2017. After living in Conway, North Little Rock, and Plainview (Yell County), he began working for Arkansas Power & Light as a dealer coordinator, in Wynne, Helena, and then in 1959, the family moved to Forrest City where he remained until retirement in 1985.
After retirement, Bill and Kathleen traveled in their camper while Kathleen researched her family. They lived in Plainview, Conway, Russellville, and then in 2016 moved to Jackson, Tennessee, to live near Melissa. Bill enjoyed buying and selling pistols and was a coin collector since he was a kid. He was an avid Arkansas Razorback football fan and attended the first Razorback game in War Memorial Stadium.
He was a member of the Plainview United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Kathleen, who passed away February 14, 2018, and his son-in-law Roger Hamilton, Jr.
He is survived by his children Sharon Hamilton of Conway, Bill Bell, Jr., of Lynwood, WA, and Melissa Duncan of Jackson, Tn. and her friend, Jimmy Floyd. His grandchildren are David, Daniel (Jodi), and Drew Duncan and Sarah (Ryan) Williams and great-grandchildren Eli, John David, Lawson, Dawson, Claire, and Nolan.
Funeral services are 11:00 AM, Friday, December 27, at Lemley Chapel, with Rev. Robert Crossman officiating. Burial is in Oakland Cemetery north of Atkins under the direction of Lemley Funeral Service of Atkins. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis, the Plainview United Methodist Church , or a .
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019