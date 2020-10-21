Dr. William (Bill) Theodore Bounds, Jr., 77, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Bill was born on December 5, 1942 in Meridian, Mississippi to Meida Gilbert Bounds and W. T. Bounds, Sr.

Bill was preceded in death by their son, Joseph Theodore Bounds.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jonnie, his sister, Meida (Mimi) Bounds Steele of Kirkwood, Missouri and his Aunt, Alline Bounds Powell Garris who resides in Leroy, Alabama.



Bill graduated from Lucedale High School. After receiving a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi, Bill served in the Army and achieved at the rank First Lieutenant going on to earn his Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Mississippi.



Bill taught at the University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi College, University of Mississippi and retired from the University of Central Arkansas after 34 years. Bill was a member of Beta Sigma Pi and a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Pi.



Bill was an active member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway, Arkansas where he served as a deacon, worked AWANA, sang in the choir, was a leader in Vacation Bible School, was the church photographer for new members and served on seven Foreign Missions Service Projects.



An active member of the Lion's Club, Bill served as secretary and received the Lion of the Year & the Melvin Jones Fellow award for dedicated humanitarian services from Lion's Club International.



Visitation will be at Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 4215 Prince Street, Conway, Arkansas 72034 , on Thursday, October 22, from Noon to One O'clock with the service following at 1:00 p.m., Dr. Larry White officiating.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Bill's memory to Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 4215 Prince Street, Conway, Arkansas 72034, or to Gideon Bibles: The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store