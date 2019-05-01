Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 (501)-327-7727 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Thomas Wallace, 86, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born September 12, 1932 in El Dorado, AR to the late Jesse and Myrtle (Mittendorf) Wallace. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Tim Wallace.

After graduating from Magnolia High School, Bill began rodeoing. After traveling around and attending two colleges out west, Bill returned to Arkansas. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in animal science and a master's degree in ruminant nutrition. Bill was selected to the Alpha Zeta honorary scholastic fraternity at the U of A in 1956. Bill worked for the University of Arkansas and was director of a beef experimental station at Newport for 17 years. After that, he ranched privately for a few years. He retired from his position as a beef-cattle specialist with the U of A Cooperative Extension Service in 2002. He was president of the Area V Arkansas Cattlemen's Association and was president of the Cleburne and Faulkner County chapters of that organization. He was also a member of the International Cattlemen's Beef Association and a founding member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, sons, Tommy (Paula) Wallace and Jonathan (Kelly) Wallace; grandchildren, Cassie (Gabe) Gonzalez, Anna (Steven) Condon, Hack Wallace, Liberty Wallace, Bailey Wallace, Cody Wallace and Courtney Wallace; great-grandchild, Mateo Wallace, brothers, Jack (Nancy) Wallace and Donald (Connie) Wallace; sister, Rosemary Thomas and he is also survived by the mother of his sons, Celia Wallace.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send donations to



Corner Post Cowboy Church

P.O. Box 991

Siloam Springs, AR 72761



A memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway with visitation at 10:00 am.

