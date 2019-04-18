Dr. Willie D. Acklin, 68, of North Little Rock, AR passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born in Mayflower, AR on November 21, 1950 to the late Deacon L.C. and Ethel Acklin.
Preceded in death by his parents, L.C. and Ethel Acklin; sister, Mae Beard; and brother, Herman Ray Acklin.
Dr. Acklin leaves to cherish his memories wife, Rita Acklin; son, Deon Acklin; grandchildren, Deon II, Jacob, and Peytan Acklin; brothers, Larry (Ernestine) and Bobby (Pamela) Acklin; and sisters, Shirley Hardge and Madelyn (Oscar) Wilbon.
Funeral services 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church, 8112 Bicentennial Road, North Little Rock, AR. Visitation 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019, Samaritan Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 East 13th Street, North Little Rock, AR. Interment AR State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 W. Maryland Avenue, North Little Rock, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 8821 Colonel Glenn, Little Rock, Ar. 501-565-1800 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com.
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
8821 Colonel Glenn Rd
Little Rock, AR 72204
(501) 565-1800
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019