Willie Dean Hoskins Marlar, age 74, passed away February 21, 2019.
She was born July 26, 1944, in Palestine, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Marlar.
Dean was a homemaker and worked as a waitress for the Palestine Truckstop and Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Greenbrier. She attended the Church Alive in Conway.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kennedy Miller.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, at 4:00 p.m. with visitation 3:00 p.m. at Griffin Leggett Funeral Home in Conway.
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019