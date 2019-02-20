Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis Ray Tate. View Sign





Willis married Noble Faye Kimes, on November 17, 1952. He worked for Bankers Life and Casualty for 31 years. He was a 63 years member at Eagle Heights Baptist Church and was a Gideon. He loved the Razorbacks! After retiring Willis and Noble Faye built and ran Creekwood Apartments in Harrison. When Noble Faye died in 1992, Willis married another incredible woman, Ruth Goodwin, on May 22, 1993, and they continued running Creekwood Apartments.



Willis is survived by his wife, Ruth; his three children, Susan Virnig (James) of Harrison, Debbie Finkbeiner (Oscar) of Little Rock, and Bill Tate (Belinda) of Conway; his sister, Betty Hoffie (Ken) of Harrison; his sisters-in-law, Essie Tate of Harrison and Carol Tate of Indiana; and his step-children, Roy Goodwin (Jody), David Goodwin (Kathy), Diane Lyman and Sandy Vanderzanden.



He's also survived by 9 grandchildren, Sarah, Matt, and Zach Virnig, Tate Finkbeiner of Benton, Becca Wright of Bryant, and Melia Hill and Mallory Lefler of Conway; 8 great-grandchildren; and an abundance of step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Jim and Thomas Tate, and Rita Czech; and his first wife, Noble Faye Tate.



Visitation is 6:00-8:00 P.M., Friday, February 22, 2019, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10:00AM, Saturday, February 23 , 2019, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Bro. Glenn Crenshaw officiating. Interment is in Maplewood Cemetery.



Pallbearers are and Zach Virnig, Tate Finkbeiner, Zackery Hill, Chance Lefler, Randy Wright, David Goodwin and Kevin Trock. Honorary pallbearers are Tom and Dorothy Dinean, his granddaughters, and the nursing staff at Mount Vista E Hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eagle Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 703 E. Walters Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.



