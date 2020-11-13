Wilma Jean (Jeannie) Glover



Wilma Jean (Jeannie) Glover, age 70, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Surrounded by her family…..our Rock, mother, grandmother, sister, wife, passed away in complete peace after fighting fiercely for life, for the most selfless reasons.



Born March 31, 1950, to William Vancel Keathley, and Ellen Louise Brannon Keathley. Jeannie was married to Gary Glover of Guy, for 52 years, and raised three daughters. She had many caretaking roles in her life…. Giving everything she had in her, to her family.



She is proceeded in death by her grandparents: Otis and Elizabeth Tucker Brannon, and James Lee and Nellie Nora Keathley all of Conway. Parents: William Vancel Keathley and Ellen Louise Brannon Keathley of Conway; and her sister, Mary Nell Bartlett (Kenneth-living)of Vilonia; niece Tara Ledbetter of Conway.



She is survived by her husband, Gary Linn Glover of Guy; three daughters, Aimee Elizabeth Glover of Guy, Lisa Bivens (Austin Bivens) of Cave Springs, and Sara Bradley (Donny Bradley) of Wooster; her grandchildren Spencer Bivens, Stewart Bivens, Bradon Bradley, Bree Bradley SK Shittu, and Lukas Durasas; her sister Karen Ledbetter (Mark Ledbetter) of Conway; her brothers Robert Burns (Judy Burns) of Atkins, and Larry Keathley (Sharon Keathley) of Rosebud; and many nephews and nieces who she loved dearly.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Guy. Visitation will be on Saturday November 14, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Guy, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Burial will be in Old Texas Cemetery.

