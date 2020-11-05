1/1
Wilma Mae Hall Dean
1934 - 2020
Wilma Mae Hall Dean, 86 of Mayflower, Arkansas went to be with our Lord on November 2, 2020. She was born in Mayflower on September 17,1934 to Harvey Hall and Lottie Irby Hall of Mayflower.

She retired from Kimberly-Clark Corporation in Conway, Arkansas in 1995.

She is preceded in death by her Parents and devoted husband and constant companion Bruce H. Dean.

She is survived by her two sons, Rick Dean (Bob) of Los Angeles, California and Ronnie Dean of Mayflower, Arkansas. Two sisters, Dorothy Beagles of Wooster, Arkansas and Betty Burgess (Frank) of Conway, Arkansas. Two Brothers, Raymond Hall (Donetta) of Silinas, Oklahoma, and Jimmy Hall (Paula) of Mayflower, Arkansas. She is also survived by her two precious grandchildren, Michael and Corbin, and many nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends. Private graveside services will be held at the Mayflower, Cemetery in Mayflower, Arkansas.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Salem Place Nursing & Rehab for their constant and wonderful care.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
