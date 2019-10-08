|
Winnie Belle (Free) Snowden, 100, of Greenbrier, AR, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born February 19, 1919, in Rosebud, AR to the late Harvey and Hettie Free. Winnie Belle was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Samuel M. Snowden; her son, Dan Snowden; her daughter, Carole Mobbs; her granddaughter, Samalita Martin; her great-grandson, Scott Snowden; and five of her siblings.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; her son, Sam and his wife, Jackie Snowden of Greenbrier; step-son, Harry and his wife, Norma Snowden of Mayflower; step-daughter, Jackie Niemann of Oregon; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; her sisters, Eula Mae Lasley of Enola and Hettie Sue Kirkpatrick of El Paso; and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Lifeword of Conway.
Special thanks to the caregivers of Seeds of Love in Greenbrier for all their love and support.
Funeral service will be 11:00am, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Springhill Baptist Church with a visitation one-hour prior starting at 10:00am, interment to follow at Faith Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019